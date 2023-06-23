ESPN analyst Dick Vitale says vocal issues 'have returned,' will undergo more surgeries

Dick Vitale, the longtime ESPN college basketball broadcaster and Hall of Famer, will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at this year's ESPYS.

The legendary college basketball broadcaster says he will undergo 2 surgeries this summer

Legendary ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale says he has suffered a setback with his past vocal cord issues.

The acclaimed analyst took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the update.

"Rec'd some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned. I must have two surgeries this summer-1st July 11," Vitale said in a tweet.

Vitale says he is currently on voice rest in preparation for the surgery on July 11, and then he will be required to be on voice rest for six to eight weeks after the procedure.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report

The broadcaster said it's "frustrating" not being able to express himself, but believes his doctor will have him ready for his 45th year on ESPN.

Less than a year ago, Vitale announced that he was cancer free after lengthy battles with lymphoma and melanoma.

The veteran announcer, famed for his bombastic style and love of the game, broke the news that he had lymphoma in 2021 having already had several surgeries to get rid of melanoma.

He later announced that he would be taking a break from doing games to rest his vocal chords.

Vitale has been with ESPN since just after the network launched in September 1979. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. The network released a documentary tribute to the analyst, "Dickie V." on ESPN+ in July.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.