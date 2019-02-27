MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --Was it religious zeal that led to the horrific murders of five family members in Morrisville, Pa.?
Some people who know the suspects, 45-year-old Shana Decree and her 19-year-old daughter Dominique, say 'yes.'
We spoke by phone with Damon Decree, Senior whose 13-year-old son was among the victims.
He says there was something going on.
"I don't know what kind of cult, and they were talking about demons being all around. I don't want them in an insane asylum. I want to see them in jail for the rest of their lives," said Decree.
Also, investigators have confirmed that neither Damon Decree, Junior nor 9-year-old twins Imani and Erika Allen had shown up to school for weeks.
We spoke with a woman whose daughter was a friend of the twins.
Natasha H. says over the past month the children told her daughter that they weren't even allowed out of the family apartment.
She says, "Over the past few weeks, she wasn't able to get out of her home. Her mom was apparently, from what my daughter said, her mom wasn't letting her out, but that's what she told them back then at that time."
But Morrisville Police Chief George McClay says any discussion about cult activity linked to this case is pure speculation.
He says there is not one shred of evidence from the crime scene that indicates the family was embroiled in any form of radicalized religion.
Chief McClay adds that any time religious zealots break the law to uphold their beliefs they are usually not shy about professing their motivation.
The chief says, "If you really think about this that any time there's a terrorist involvement or something like that the first thing that comes out of somebody's mouth is that 'I'm doing this in the name of...' that has not been indicated in any way in this case."
Meanwhile, Damon Decree Jr.'s classmates at Morrisville High School have since decorated his locker to celebrate his life.
School officials say educators can be trained for how to deal with these situations, but nothing can really prepare you.
Superintendent of Morrisville Schools, Jason Harris, says, "You kind of have to take your cape off and be human and the human side of relating to kids is what draws us to schools. So, having a heart for kids is really where it's at for me."
Shana and Dominique Decree are being held without bail at the Bucks County jail. They have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps