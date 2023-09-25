Diego Ettedgui is the Phillies translator and helps players navigate communications, both on the field and off.

Phillies interpreter Diego Ettedgui ensures nothing is lost in translation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many Phillies players have come to play in the United States from Latin countries, and still speak Spanish almost exclusively.

To help those players navigate communications, both on the field and off, the team has translator Diego Ettedgui.

Originally, from Venezuela, Diego first came to the United States after high school for an English course in Boston.

He ended up staying, finished college and worked as a sports journalist for Spanish-speaking media.

In 2015 when Major League Baseball required teams to have an interpreter for their Spanish-speaking players, the Phillies hired Ettedgui.

His duties with the team have continued to expand over the seven years he has been with them.