WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 truck drivers steal $3,000 worth of fuel in Hilltown Township, Bucks County: Police

Hilltown Township police released photos of the vehicles involved.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 10:08AM
Truck drivers steal $3,000 worth of fuel in Bucks County: Police
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say both drivers knew how to bypass the pay system, and equipped the vehicles with aftermarket fuel tanks that can hold large quantities.

HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsyvlania (WPVI) -- Two drivers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania pulled off a major fuel theft worth over $3,000.

Hilltown Township police released photos of the vehicles involved.

Police say the driver of a white, flatbed truck stole 342 gallons of diesel fuel from the Wawa on Route 313 around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Then around 9:10 a.m., police say the driver of a Ford F-150 used the same pump and stole 261 gallons of diesel.

Police say both drivers knew how to bypass the pay system, and equipped the vehicles with aftermarket fuel tanks that can hold large quantities.

They believe both truck drivers were connected and working together.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Adam Brannan at abrannan@hilltownpd.org or 215-453-6000 x304.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW