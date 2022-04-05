Dim Sum House expands to third Philadelphia location, adding new event space concept

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While restaurants recover from more than two years of restrictions during the pandemic, Dim Sum House is thriving - expanding to its third location, and that's not the only thing new on the menu for this popular Philly restaurant.
"For us, it's important because it's a milestone expansion for us," said Jackson Fu, owner of Dim Sum House and Xi West.
The new third location for Dim Sum House is in Liberty Square, near Northern Liberties. Once complete, it will have the capability to serve guests both indoors and outdoors.
"So exciting!" added Jane Guo, company president of Dim Sum House. "We already have lots of people say they love it, asking when will you guys open?"
The mother-son business has become a popular spot that already boasts locations in Rittenhouse and in University City, which is its original Dim Sum House location.
And their new expansion includes Xi West, a 6,000 square foot space private event space complete with a coffee shop by day, in partnership with La Colombe Coffee Roasters, and converts to a bar up front by night.
Xi West will seat 250-300 people and 350 people standing. The event space opens this week and has been years in the making, slowed by the pandemic.
"It's been an interesting period, obviously with the pandemic, and the big question mark and how it was tied into China, affected Asian Americans across America," said Fu.
Fu is first generation. His mother immigrated to the United States in the 1980s, opening her first restaurant in Pottstown, Montgomery County.
Now in year three of the pandemic, the family operation is thriving.
"Three years later, we're just so happy to be at the verge that we can offer our event space to the public booking parties and everything," said Fu.
It's a new concept to their already successful portfolio of restaurants. Xi West opens on April 6 and they already have had a number of bookings.
