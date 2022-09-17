Philadelphia's Dine Latino Restaurant Week is back for Hispanic Heritage Month

Roughly two dozen Latino-owned restaurants are participating in the fifth installation of the popular dining event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the city is bringing back one of its favorites, and most delicious traditions: Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

Roughly two dozen Latino-owned restaurants are participating in the fifth installation of the popular dining event that features deals for diners.

From Venezuela to Guatemala, Mexico to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and beyond, there are so many flavors and cultures to explore. Small businesses say the support is critical.

"It means new customers get to discover us," says Edward Garcia, the owner of Queen and Rook Game Cafe in Old City. "A lot of our small businesses don't have the marketing budgets of chains or even restaurant groups, so getting people to find out how amazing this food is how amazing the experiences are at these Hispanic-owned businesses is really great and really important."

Participating restaurants are offering a variety of deals on lunch and dinner.

This year, they're also adding a chef's tasting on September 23 with James-Beard award-winning chef, Cristina Martinez of Casa Mexico and South Philly Barbacoa.

"She will be demonstrating her food, you'll be trying what she has to offer," says Jennifer Rodriquez, the president of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"This will be a time in which we can build community to get to know one another and experience Latino culture in ways that you may not have had an opportunity to do," Rodriguez adds. "And we get to do it with an international celebrity chef."

Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs September 19 to 23.