Handbags valued at $4,900 stolen during smash-and-grab in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect armed with a hammer who smashed his way into a clothing boutique in Manayunk.

Surveillance video shows the incident as it happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on the 4300 block of Main Street.

After smashing through the window, the thief got into the store and stole two handbags valued at $4,900.

Gwen McCauley, executive Director of the Manayunk Development Corporation, says this is not common in Manayunk and the community is eager for the police to make an arrest.

"This is probably one of the safest sections in the city and we want to keep that reputation. I think it's an unfortunate incident, a one-off. We've been in touch with our local police district asking for additional patrols in the evening," McCauley said.

She went on to say the Manayunk Development Corporation is reminding businesses about the importance of lights and taking part in the city's safe cam program.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker