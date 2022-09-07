Dining for a cause: Diner en Noir comes to Philadelphia

In keeping with tradition, the event's location will be a secret, but will take place October 1.

This fall, Diner en Noir is coming to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's turning the tables on an exclusive dining experience in the city.

Come fall, Diner en Noir will be back.

Unlike it's counter part, the event allows guests to dine for a cause.

"We specifically go into our host cities and partner with nonprofit and arts programming arena. We are a community based organization," Howard Nelson Cromwell of Diner en Noir.

Organizers say proceeds from the ticketed event will benefit Rock to the Future, a nonprofit that gives out free music lessons to kids in Philadelphia, and Entrepreneur Works, which provides financial services to small business loans.

While the pandemic paused some of their events, and even scaled back the number of cities they hosted in last year, organizers say Diner en Noir, typically raises between $4-$6 million each year.

Their season typically including 16 sites including Paris, London, Aspen and Atlanta.

In keeping with tradition, the event's location will be a secret, but will take place October 1.