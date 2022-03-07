'Dining in the Dark' experience at Philadelphia restaurant

But a Philadelphia restaurant is eliminating one of those senses to heighten how guests experience the flavor of the dishes.
The Twisted Tail, on 2nd Street, is offering the event called "Dining in the Dark."
Guests are blindfolded in a dark, candlelit room as they choose from mystery menus in a three-course meal - meat, seafood or vegan.
They can guess the exact dishes by taste.
"Dining in the Dark" is presented by Fever, which says the concept is proving popular in Spain, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.
The company says, "Ever wondered what it is like to eat in the dark? Eminent psychologists have been advocating dining in the dark as the ultimate taste experience for many years. Studies show that 80 percent of people eat with their eyes; with that sense eliminated, the theory is that the other senses-namely taste and smell-take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level. After donning your blindfold in the darkened, candlelit room, you'll soon realise that focusing on taste and smell alone can be a truly enlightening experience-provided you're not afraid of the dark!"
They offered this sample menu to whet your appetite:
- Green (Vegan)
Starter: soft and crispy come together in fresh, delightful bites
Main: its strong flavours will catch your senses by surprise
Dessert: Mother Nature's greatest gifts
- Blue (Seafood)
Starter: land and sea unite on your plate
Main: tropical flavours wash up on the shore, giving the ocean a crisp, fruity spark of flavour
Dessert: flavours you know and love presented in surprising textures
- Red (Meat)
Starter: a crispy gift packed to the brim with flavour
Main: a combination of sweet and savoury that will make your mind spin
Dessert: flavours you know and love presented in surprising textures
The 90-minute tasting adventure runs sessions every Wednesday through May at The Twisted Tail.
Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased here.