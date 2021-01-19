FYI Philly

Best places for outdoor dining in the winter of COVID-19

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Though indoor dining restrictions in Philadelphia are easing this weekend, many struggling restauranteurs are still putting their hopes in outdoor dining, investing money in heat lamps, tents, igloos, greenhouses, elaborate wooden structures and, in the case of Zahav, an entire Yurt Village with each dining party getting their own private hut.

Here are the restaurants featured in the story:

a. kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
1737 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-825-7030

Booker's Restaurant & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-883-0960

Charlie was a sinner. | Facebook | Instagram
131 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-758-5372

Cotoletta Fitler Square | Facebook | Instagram/

2227 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-519-9697

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar | Facebook | Instagram
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-627-0666

Fork | Facebook | Instagram
306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-9425

Talula's Garden |Facebook | Instagram
210 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

215-592-7787

The Love | Facebook | Instagram
130 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse | Facebook | Instagram
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
215-972-8742

Walnut Street Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
2929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-867-8067
