12 hospitalized after dinner party in Lower Macungie Township

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several people were taken to various hospitals across the Lehigh Valley after they became inexplicably sick at a party Saturday night.

State Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the 3600 block of Clauss Drive just after 10:30 p.m in Lower Macungie Township.

Twelve people were said to be suffering from nausea and vomiting, and all were transported to various hospitals for treatment.

So far there is no word on what might have caused the illness.

The incident remains under investigation.
