New details about the exhibit, called "Disney 100: The Exhibition," were released on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A touring exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney will make its first stop at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.

It will showcase items from the Walt Disney archives, share beloved stories, and it will include cutting edge interactive installations.

The World Premiere of the exhibit will be on February 18, 2023.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.