Disney 100: The Exhibition - Making the Magic, March 23 @ 7:30 p.m.

For one hundred years the magic of Disney has dazzled the imaginations of the young and young at heart! We're taking you on an intimate tour of the world premiere exhibition that captures this beloved century of creativity. From "Snow White" to "Wakanda," join 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas as they guide you through enchanted galleries filled with rarely seen artwork, artifacts, costumes, props, and more.

Here is what you'll see at Disney 100, the Exhibition

Disney archivists broke open the vault to display some things never before seen and some things being shown in new ways.

And they're giving a little peek behind the curtain to see how the magic is made.

Disney100: The Exhibition is mostly about Disney but there are also items from Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilms

The History of Disney

Philadelphia is known as a city of firsts, so it's fitting that Disney100 should have its world premiere here

Walt Disney is famous for his innovations and he was a pioneer in so many ways.

But his story is also one of perseverance

We go back to the beginning, and see how things were all started by a mouse.

Tour the archives at the Disney Vault

Archivists curated more than 250 Disney treasures to dazzle visitors with this traveling exhibition.

But there are countless crown jewels still in the Disney Archives, carefully safeguarded in Burbank, California since 1970.

We crack open the vault for a view of history.

The Next 100 Years: Disney+, theme parks, adventure & discovery

while the exhibit is very much a look back at the LAST 100 years, it also gives a peek into the NEXT century.

