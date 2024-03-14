Disney Cruise Line offering worldwide adventures to Europe, Alaska, Bahamas in summer 2025

Disney Cruise Line has released its itineraries for summer 2025, and it's a mix of fan-favorites destinations plus exciting new adventures.
Options include tropical getaways to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Florida, adventures in Alaska and, for the first time ever, European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe onboard the Disney Fantasy.
Here's a quick look at where the Disney Cruise Line ships are sailing:
