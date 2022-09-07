Celebrate Disney+ Day 2022 with limited-time offer of 1 month for $1.99, subscriber perks

For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.

LOS ANGELES -- In anticipation of Disney+ Day on Thursday, fans are invited to join the Disney+ community with a special introductory offer* and receive even more value with their subscription with the ultimate collection of limited-time offers, experiences and perks.

Starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT through Monday, Sept.19, at 11:59 p.m. PT, new and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 here.

LIST: Everything premiering on Disney+ Day 2022

The Disney+ Day celebration leads into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, California, from Friday through Sunday, where subscribers in attendance can receive access to even more onsite perks and expect exciting announcements and first-looks at upcoming Disney+ originals.

Subscriber perks in honor of Disney+ Day

Both existing and new subscribers can receive the following perks in celebration of Disney+ Day starting Thursday at 12 a.m. PT | 3 a.m. ET:

Special access to shopDisney merchandise : Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ originals and more.

: Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ originals and more. Disney Cruise Line offer : Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January 2023 through April 2023 in select stateroom categories.**

: Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January 2023 through April 2023 in select stateroom categories.** Walt Disney World Resort offer : Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting Thursday for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, click here.

: Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting Thursday for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, click here. National Geographic digital subscription offer : Disney+ subscribers can get a six-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app.

: Disney+ subscribers can get a six-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app. Uber One offer : Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get six free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

: Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get six free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order. Disney Movie Insiders bonus points : When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by Friday, Sept. 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It's free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences and more.

: When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by Friday, Sept. 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It's free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences and more. Disney Parks early entry : On Thursday, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.***

: On Thursday, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.*** Disney+ Fan-Favorite Screenings at AMC Theatres: From Thursday through Monday, Sept. 19, select AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies, including Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney and Pixar's "Cars" and "Newsies." Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers.

Follow along for the latest Disney+ Day announcements all day long Thursday, and don't miss "On The Red Carpet at D23 Expo" for an all-access look inside the largest Disney fan event in the world! Check your local listings.

*Valid only for new and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers, who are 18 years of age or older. After 1-month promo period, Disney+ auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price (currently $7.99/mo (plus tax, where applicable)) until canceled. Offer valid until 11:59 PM PST on 9/19/22. Additional terms apply.

**Excludes taxes, fees and port expenses of approximately $89-$202 per person depending on the itinerary selected (all amounts subject to change). Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses for all guests are not included and are due at time of final payment. Offer excludes suites and categories with restrictions (VGT, OGT and IGT). Offer only available to Disney+ subscribers who are residents of the U.S. and Canada. Disney+ subscriber can book up to two staterooms with this offer; two full-fare guests must stay in each stateroom. The Disney+ subscriber must be the primary guest on the reservation and must sail in one of the staterooms booked with the offer. Proof of Disney+ subscription required. If Disney+ subscription cannot be verified, reservation will be cancelled with applicable cancellation fees. Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotions. Valid on new and existing reservations. Offer is subject to Disney Cruise Line Terms and Conditions. The number of staterooms allocated for this offer is limited. Stateroom accommodations for four or more guests are limited and based on availability at the time of booking. Offer valid through March 1, 2023

***Guests may be required to verify that they are a Disney+ subscriber by displaying their logged-in home screen on the Disney+ app via their phone to enter early and to receive special benefits at the parks. Please be sure to download the Disney+ app and sign in prior to arrival.