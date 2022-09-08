Live-action 'Pinocchio' debuts for Disney+ Day

In this version, the wooden puppet from the 1940 animated classic has been given new life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Disney+ Day, and one of the most anticipated debuts is "Pinocchio".

The live-action version of the Disney classic was directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis.

The cast calls this moment an absolute honor.

"Geppetto hopes that he will not live the rest of his days alone," said Tom Hanks, who steps into the iconic role. "Therefore, he wishes to have a real son. That's about as perfect a wish as you're going to have."

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the voice of Pinocchio.

"It was crazy to play such an icon," Ainsworth said. "The voice is so important."

He also said he's still pinching himself at the opportunity to work alongside Hanks.

"He came around one of my first days and he just said, 'Alright, you want to run lines, Ben?'" Ainsworth said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh. Tom Hanks is right in front of me and he wants to run lines.' I had to put my cool face on."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the voice of Jiminy Cricket.

"I believe the most important thing to preserve about Pinocchio is that moral of the story that you tell the truth, always tell the truth," Gordon-Levitt said. "It shows us what happens to you if you start telling lies."

Pinocchio's coming-of-age story is classic. Each actor calls this moment a "dream."

"It's magical and brilliant and surreal all in one," says Luke Evans, who plays the coachman.

"You get some great adventures, a few life lessons here and there and some magnificent, classic songs and there, you have a motion picture masterpiece," Hanks said.

Cynthia Erivo is the blue fairy, and delivers her take on perhaps the most iconic Disney song of all time, "When You Wish Upon a Star."

"I believe you should wish and you should dream because it's possible," Erivo says.

Pinocchio is streaming now on Disney+.

