Wilmington homeowners show off love for Disney in neighborhood competition

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Wilmington, Delaware are showing off their love for Disney as part of a friendly competition.

Several homeowners in the Highlands of Pike Creek neighborhood have decorated their front yards with colorful Disney-themed displays.

The artwork began popping up last week, and includes characters from movies "Up," "Peter Pan" and "Frozen."

Of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse also made an appearance.

Neighbors said the goal was to provide some joy during the challenging times of the ongoing pandemic.

Those taking part in the competition submitted photos of their Disney masterpieces to the Civic Association's Facebook page.

The photo with the most likes will receive a gift card for $100 to a nearby restaurant
