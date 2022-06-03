localish

'Disney's Mickey & Friends X CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure' Unveiled in New York City

By Eduardo Sanchez and Dana Langer
EMBED <>More Videos

Explore a new Disney experience at CAMP

NEW YORK -- At Disneys Mickey & Friends X CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure you can now make your way through an exciting and fun-filled immersive world to help celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday!

At this new and immersive experience, a CAMP counselor guides visitors through their signature Magic Door where the real fun begins.

Then, visitors embark on an exciting adventure including playing inside a giant kaleidoscope and climbing a wall of enormous hot dogs to save the day in time for Mickey's birthday party!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy will all be along for the ride through this digital, interactive animation that's sure to be sensational fun for the whole family.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citydisneymickey mouselocalish
LOCALISH
Explore a new Disney experience at CAMP
Athlete battling Parkinson's disease sets 2 world records
Enter a time machine to 1890s luxury inside this Tampa hotel
Family finds freedom in US after harrowing escape from Cambodia
TOP STORIES
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
Delaware man sentenced to 21 years in sex trafficking ring
DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern
Fmr. lifeguard, current teacher arrested on sex assault charges
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
Show More
Roots Picnic returns in-person this weekend with 60K fans
National Donut Day freebies & discounts
Pa. court orders contested ballots counted in Senate primary
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
AccuWeather: Cooler, Less Humid
More TOP STORIES News