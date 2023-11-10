Dozens of our favorite Disney stars are shining bright this weekend at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for an all-new production of Disney on Ice.

Atlantic City Disney on Ice features skating, acrobatics and stunts at Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of our favorite Disney stars are shining bright this weekend at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for an all new production of Disney on Ice.

"Honestly, my favorite part of the show is seeing the kids' faces and their reactions to all of the characters out here," said performer Deanna Velez.

The 28-year-old Miami native began skating when she was three. She portrays "Abuela" in the Encanto segment and you see her in other scenes as well.

"These are our brand new costumes. They are absolutely stunning," Velez showed 6abc.

These exquisite costumes and the detail can been seen in the opening number, designed with myriad changes in mind.

"We keep our skates on throughout the whole entire show and we have these fancy zippers that we can put over our boots," said Velez.

This year's Disney on Ice is an all-new production with skating, acrobatics and stunts. The lighting, the special effects, costumes, designs -- it's all in store this weekend in Atlantic City. Tickets are still available.