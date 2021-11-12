disney+ day

Disney+ Day 2021 announcements: Agatha Harkness series, behind-the-scenes look at 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Upcoming Marvel titles include 'Moon Night,' 'Echo,' 'She-Hulk,' 'Agatha: House of Harkness'
Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced

LOS ANGELES -- Disney kicked off Disney+ Day, the two-year anniversary of its streaming service, with an hours-long preview of what will premiere on the streamer over the next two years.

Among the highlights from the Friday morning announcement: the long-rumored Agatha Harkness series starring Kathryn Hahn, an exclusive look at the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and a teaser trailer for the next installment of the "Ice Age" franchise. Scroll down for a full list of every announcement and first look this morning as well as the official project descriptions from Disney.

In honor of the anniversary, Disney is offering one month of Disney+ for $1.99 to new and eligible returning subscribers, the company announced Monday. Click here to learn more about the deal, which is available through Nov. 14.

Disney+ Day announcements, first looks



The Marvel series "Agatha: House of Harkness," "Moon Knight", "She-Hulk," "Echo," "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," "I Am Groot," "Ironheart," "Marvel Zombies" and "Secret Invasion" will premiere soon on Disney+. A Marvel series preview is available exclusively on Disney+.











Season two of "What If...?" is coming soon to Disney+.

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of "What If...?" to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU's ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.



"Ms. Marvel" will premiere next summer.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. "Ms. Marvel" premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.



The Marvel series "X-Men '97" will premiere in 2023.

X-MEN '97: an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.



The original series "Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados)" is now streaming.

"Disney Intertwined" ("Entrelazados"), the first Disney+ Original Series produced in Latin America, is now available on the streaming service. In the series, Allegra is ready to change the past in order to reach her dream.



The musical series "Tiana" follows the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure. It premieres in 2023.

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie ("The Photograph") will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, "Tiana," coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn't far behind.



The short-form series "Zootopia+" will premiere next year.

Zootopia+: Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with new art from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia+," a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.



"Win or Lose," a new series from Pixar, will premiere in fall 2023.

Directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson reveal concept art for Pixar's first-ever original long-form animated series "Win or Lose," coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of "Win or Lose" highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.



New feature-length documentaries coming next year will show the making of Pixar's "Turning Red" and "Lightyear."

The new series "Cars on the Road" will feature the voices of Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy next year.

Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.



A behind-the-scenes look at "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is available exclusively on the Disney+ platform. The series will premiere next year.

The series "Willow" will premiere on Disney+ next year.

From the set of the upcoming Lucasfilm series "Willow," Warwick Davis introduces the supporting cast, including Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), Erin Kellyman ("The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"), Ellie Bamber ("The Serpent"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Amar Chadha Patel ("The Third Day") and Dempsey Bryk ("The Birch").



"The Spiderwick Chronicles," a live-action series based on the books, is coming to Disney+.

Disney+ announced a new live-action series, "The Spiderwick Chronicles," a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family-twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen-as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.



Season 3 of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will premiere in 2022.

Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.



"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will premiere Feb. 2022.

It's time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.



The original film "Sneakerella" will premiere Feb. 18 on Disney+.

Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie "Sneakerella." Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the "Cinderella" fairy tale.



National Geographic's "America the Beautiful" will stream on Disney+ next year.

Visit the spacious skies, the amber waves of grain, and the purple mountain majesties in the new trailer for "America The Beautiful," a new six-part series streaming on Disney+.



"Welcome to Earth" with Will Smith will stream Dec. 8.

Explore Earth's greatest wonders with Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world in the new trailer for "Welcome to Earth," the six-part original series from National Geographic streaming December 8, 2021.



The National Geographic original series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" will premiere in 2022.

See Chris Hemsworth discover the full potential of the human body in the trailer debut for "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."



The live-action retelling of "Pinocchio" will premiere fall 2022. The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.



Disney shared a first look at "Hocus Pocus 2," which will premiere next autumn.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will run amok again as The Sanderson Sisters in "Hocus Pocus 2," the sequel to Disney's Halloween cult classic.



"Better Nate Than Ever" will stream in spring 2022. The film stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett.



"Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" will stream spring 2022.



We have a look at the first clip from "The Beatles: Get Back," a three-part series that will premiere on Nov. 25.



Disney released the poster for the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film that will stream on Dec. 3. A "Wimpy Kid" series titled "Rodrick Rules" is also coming to the streaming service.



"Cheaper By the Dozen" will premiere in March 2022.

Disney announced "Baymax!," a new original series that will premiere next summer.



"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the newest installment of the "Ice Age" franchise, will premiere on Disney+ on Jan. 28. Watch the teaser trailer:


Previously announced new content



Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisiondisneydisney+ daydisney+ streaming serviceotrc
