disney

Disney to increase park capacity; CEO hints that mask mandates could be lifted by summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland welcomes back guests after 13-month closure

ORLANDO -- Good news for Disney fans! Its California and Florida theme parks are already increasing capacity, and CEO Bob Chapek said he expects "an immediate increase in the number of folks that we're able to admit into our parks."

Chapek shared this news on the company's second-quarter earnings call Thursday, around the same time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is easing mask-wearing and social-distancing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

He also hinted its parks' mask mandates could be lifted by the summer, saying not having to wear masks would be a "bigger catalyst for growth in attendance" and "make for an even more pleasant experience."

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reopened on April 30 after a 13-month closure. For now, the park and neighboring Disney California Adventure are restricted to operating at 25% capacity under state health rules.

The state of California is aiming to fully reopen June 15.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, a state with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, has been operating at a lower-than-usual capacity since July 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
___

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridacaliforniaface maskdisneycoronavirusdisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Disney surprises young man with autism
6abc employees donate dozens of toys for Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive
Stars talk pandemic-delayed 'The King's Man' finally opening
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News