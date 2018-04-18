FOOD

Dispute over bologna, cheese leads to rooming house stabbing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a dispute over bologna and cheese at a Pennsylvania rooming house ended in a stabbing that left a man seriously injured.

Bethlehem police say Manuel Martinez and John Scarlata had argued Monday night about food placement in a refrigerator used by all of the home's residents. The dispute soon ended, but somehow was reignited around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the 62-year-old Martinez used a kitchen knife to stab Scarlata in the lower left abdomen and the lower left chest. Scarlata underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Martinez was not injured in the incident. He's been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and a weapons count.

It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Are carrots good for you?
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
More food
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News