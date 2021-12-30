76ers coach Doc Rivers enters COVID health and safety protocols, Burke to take over duties: Source

🚨BREAKING: Source tells me Sixers Coach Doc Rivers has entered COVID-19 NBA protocols pic.twitter.com/IrIxNshSlC — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 30, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, a team source tells Action News' Jeff Skversky.Assistant coach Dan Burke will take over the head coaching role starting tonight in Brooklyn when the team plays the Nets, the source confirms to Action News.Burke will continue to be acting head coach while Rivers is out, however long that may be.The source also confirms that reserves Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson are in health and safety protocols as well and will miss Thursday night's game.They join Andre Drummond, Danny Green, and Shake Milton who are also in the health and safety protocols.The 76ers are coming off a 114-win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night that saw Tobias Harris score his first career triple-double.After the game, Rivers bristled at the suggestion his team should have won more comfortably against the undermanned Raptors."I will take any win on the road, any time, any way," Rivers said. "I don't sit back and judge like, 'Well, we didn't win by 10 tonight, or 12.' We won the game."----The Associated Press contributed to this report