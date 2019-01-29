Documents reveal new details in Local 98 union investigation

It looks like Wednesday will be the day that federal authorities in Philadelphia announce charges in their long-running probe into Local 98 of the electricians union.The big question is will they charge former Local 98 leader Johnny Dougherty.Federal investigators have been investigating Dougherty for several years.Agents raided his home and offices in August of 2016, as well as those of Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon. So far neither has been charged, but a charging document unsealed Monday shed new light on the investigation.Local 98 member George Peltz, owner of MJK Electric pleaded guilty to tax and other charges, including unlawful payments to a union official.In the charging document, Peltz allegedly provided roughly $60,000 worth of electrical work and gift cards to an official and his relatives at the direction of the official who was not named and identified as Local 98 Official No. 1.George Parry is a well-known defense attorney and a former federal prosecutor."If union official number one is who we think it is, he is going to be looking at a lot bigger charges," said Parry.In a Department of Labor financial filing from earlier this year obtained by Action News, Local 98 Business Manager, which is Dougherty's official title, advised that $248,000 in legal bills were "mistakenly paid by the local union" over a 6 year period.The filing states: "those legal fees, with interest, were repaid in July of 2018."Attempts to reach Dougherty or his attorney for comments on the labor filing have been unsuccessful.Parry expects a slew of additional charges and a very solid case."In federal court every case begins the same way, the government is rounding third for home and you are really up against it as a defense lawyer and defendant," said Parry.-----