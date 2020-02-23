Man reports being shot while walking dog in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man found lying on a sidewalk in Germantown with four gunshot wounds reported to police that an unknown man shot him while he was walking his dog early Sunday.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around midnight on the 6500 block of East Wister Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk about a half-block away, on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue.

The 34-year-old man told police he was walking his dog when an unknown person shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand, leg and groin. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said the dog has not been located.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police are reviewing a nearby corner store's surveillance footage for clues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)dogsgun violenceshootingman shotphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News