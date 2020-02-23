Man reports being shot while walking dog in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man found lying on a sidewalk in Germantown with four gunshot wounds reported to police that an unknown man shot him while he was walking his dog early Sunday.Authorities said the shooting occurred around midnight on the 6500 block of East Wister Street.When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk about a half-block away, on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue.The 34-year-old man told police he was walking his dog when an unknown person shot him.The man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand, leg and groin. He is listed in critical but stable condition.Police said the dog has not been located.The motive for the shooting remains unclear.Police are reviewing a nearby corner store's surveillance footage for clues.