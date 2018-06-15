Missing 3-year-old found safe in Missouri cornfield with Yorkie by her side

EMBED </>More Videos

Twelve hours after she went missing, a Qulin, Missouri toddler was found with her dog by her side in a cornfield a quarter of a mile from her home. (MSHP Troop E/Twitter)

QULIN, Mo. --
A Yorkie stayed with a Missouri toddler all night after she wandered from her home and into a nearby cornfield.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the young girl was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, prompting officials to launch a massive search-and-rescue operation that included more than 100 people, several aircraft and multiple law enforcement agencies.

During a Friday morning line search of a cornfield less than a quarter of a mile from the girl's Qulin home, searchers heard the dog barking and found the toddler nearby. They believe the child wandered away from her home, and the dog, identified by KFVS-TV as "Fat Heath," followed and stayed with her all night.

Other than mosquito bites, the young girl was unharmed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol lauded the community's response to the child's disappearance, writing on Twitter, "This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlmissing personu.s. & worldbe inspireddogsMissouri
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News