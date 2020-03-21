Dogfish Head Brewery making hand sanitizer to combat COVID-19 in Delaware

MILTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dogfish Head, the popular Delaware brewery, is getting into the sanitizer business.It's partnered with the state to make much-needed hand sanitizer available in the coming weeks."I never thought Dogfish Head would be in the sanitizer business. But this is a time of crisis, and necessity is the mother of invention," said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. "It is our duty to do what we can to keep as many people safe and healthy in our community."Dogfish Head will sell the sanitizer at market price to the state and 100 percent of the proceeds will go into a fund to support those living in Delaware affected by the coronavirus."Dogfish Head is one of Delaware's great small business success stories," Governor John Carney said. "It's great to see this nationally known company, with its roots in Delaware, step up in a time of such significant need to provide this vital product and assist Delaware restaurant workers who've been affected so significantly by the Coronavirus outbreak."At this time, Dogfish Head has dedicated its sanitizer inventory to fulfilling critical needs of the state, including providing the product to healthcare facilities and first responders.Dogfish Head began distilling spirits in Delaware in 2002.