Officials: Driver crashes SUV into Dollar Tree store in Aston Township

ASTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an SUV slammed into a Dollar Tree store in Delaware County Friday night.Chopper 6 was overhead the scene around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located on the 5100 block of Pennell Road in Aston Township.Police say the driver of a Jeep lost control and crashed through a brick wall, ending up inside the store.So far, there are no reports of any injuries.