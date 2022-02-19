crash

Officials: Driver crashes SUV into Dollar Tree store in Aston Township

Police say the driver of a Jeep lost control and crashed through a brick wall, ending up inside the store.
ASTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an SUV slammed into a Dollar Tree store in Delaware County Friday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead the scene around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located on the 5100 block of Pennell Road in Aston Township.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
