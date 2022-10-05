Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost

Dom & Mia's is named in memory of Domenico James and Mia Isabella, both lost to complications from premature birth.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.

Husband and wife owners Steve and Jenna DeVito now strive to raise awareness around the heartwrenching experience that many other parents also go through.

The couple has two young children, aged 1 and 4, and they have embraced the March of Dimes charity -- donating a percentage of proceeds to the charity, as well as to the doctors and nurses at the Lankenau NICU where all their children were born.

Their restaurant serves elevated comfort food and is located in Delaware County, where the couple, the chef, and most of the staff hail from.

Jenna, Vincenzo, Emma, and Steve DeVito.

Dom and Mia's | Facebook | Instagram

145 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064

610-808-6381