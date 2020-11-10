Man arrested in California in connection with murder of Philadelphia transgender woman Dominique 'Rem'mie' Fells

Akhenaton Jones has been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Dominique Fells.
Back in June, Philadelphia police said Fells was brutally killed and left on the banks of the Schuylkill River Trail. Fells was allegedly stabbed and both of her legs were severed.
SEE ALSO: Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman found near Schuylkill River
Fells went by the nickname "Rem'mie."
Her friend, Kendall Stephens, said Fells was a Black transgender woman working to define herself.
"She was going through a transitional period, trying to put some distance between an old life and a new one," said Stephens.
Police are waiting for Jones to be extradited to Philadelphia.