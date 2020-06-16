Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman found near Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the grisly murder of a transgender woman.

The warrant was issued for Akhenaton Jones, 36, who is a male acquaintance of the victim, 27-year-old Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells.

Fells was found June 15 near Bartram's Garden with stab wounds and both of her legs were severed.



Some close to Fells told Action News off-camera that, in the days before her murder, she was seen fighting with a male acquaintance. Police have not released any details about the investigation, including if they think this was a hate crime.

"It's a risk to be to living in our truth, and live who we want to be and authentically," said transgender activist Tatyana Woodard in an interview with Action News last week.

Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells



Woodard said she is fielding calls from people within their community who are in fear after hearing about Fells' murder.

"It's a sensitive time in the world right now, period," said Woodard. "Right now as a black trans woman I'm upset."

"I don't think it's enough attention on when things happen like this," she continued.

Additional details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.
