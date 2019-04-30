FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- A Domino's employee in Texas was written a citation after police say he assaulted a co-worker for revealing an "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler.
Officers were called to the pizza shop in Friendswood early Sunday evening after an assault was reported.
SEE ALSO: 'Avengers: Endgame' obliterates records with $1.2 billion opening
Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked a fellow pizza store employee.
"That's hilarious," one Domino's customer said. "That just seems kind of insane to me."
KTRK-TV reached out to the employee who was cited, but did not get an answer.
No workers at the Domino's wanted to talk about the matter.
Man assaults Domino's co-worker over 'Avengers: Endgame' spoiler: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More