ABC News obtains tape of Donald Trump's 2021 conversation about classified document

WASHINGTON -- ABC News has obtained an audio recording where former President Donald Trump discussed a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.
That recording is from 2021, after he left office, and could be a key piece of evidence in the Department of Justice's classified documents case against the former president.
Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a 37-count indictment alleging that he kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.