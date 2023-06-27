ABC News obtains tape of Donald Trump's 2021 conversation about classified document

Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

WASHINGTON -- ABC News has obtained an audio recording where former President Donald Trump discussed a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.

That recording is from 2021, after he left office, and could be a key piece of evidence in the Department of Justice's classified documents case against the former president.

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a 37-count indictment alleging that he kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

SEE ALSO | Secret Service agents testified before Jan. 6 grand jury: Sources

READ MORE | How much prison time could Trump face if convicted? Document hoarders got steep punishment in past

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.