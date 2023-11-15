WATCH LIVE

GA prosecutors seek emergency protective order in Trump case after confidential interviews released

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 10:44AM
Emergency order sought in Trump GA case
Prosecutors are seeking an emergency protective order in the case of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia.

There is another legal twist in the indictment of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia.

Prosecutors there are seeking an emergency protective order. This comes in response to ABC News and other news organizations obtaining the confidential interviews of four of the defendants.

Prosecutors said they only gave the videos to defendants as part of the discovery process.

The state claimed the release by someone else was "clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial."

