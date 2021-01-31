Former Montgomery County DA leading Trump's defense team in impeachment trial

"I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always," said Castor in a statement.
Castor served as DA from 2000 to 2008. He also served as Solicitor General and acting Attorney General of Pennsylvania.
Castor is infamously known for declining to file charges against Bill Cosby before the comedian was later sentenced to prison in 2018. Current District Attorney Kevin Steele prosecuted the case.
Lawyers David Schoen will also be heading the team.
Trump's team revealed Saturday that several South Carolina lawyers who were set to represent him at the trial starting next week were no longer participating.
Trump, the first president in American history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump's trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. Legal scholars say there is no bar to an impeachment trial despite Trump having left the White House.
"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country," Trump adviser Jason Miller has said.