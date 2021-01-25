Impeachment

Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial: 'This president must be held to account'

By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nine impeachment managers, including Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, will deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday evening.

"Can you imagine that someone gets to wreak havoc and in the end you just say, 'We'll arrest all the people that he incited but leave him alone?'' asked Dean (D-PA 4th District). "No, this president must be held to account for what he did."

As House members get ready to make their case to the Senate, Pennsylvania Democrats are calling for Harrisburg Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA 10th District) to resign.

A New York Times report claims Trump discussed firing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with Philadelphia native Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official sympathetic to Trump's unfounded claims of a rigged election. Representative Perry allegedly introduced the two in an effort to overturn Georgia's election results.

"What I'm focused on is the president's behavior. So what happens to colleagues and coworkers, if they aided and abetted the president, will be for a further investigation further down the road," said Dean.

SEE ALSO: Growing number of Republican senators oppose Trump's impeachment trial
EMBED More News Videos

Donald Trump's impeachment moves ahead as the House plans to deliver the article Monday.



"Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country, and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy," said Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills in a statement. "He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately."

Perry did not respond to Action News' requests for comment, but in response to previous calls for his resignation, his answer was simply, "No."

Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is among those who still refused to accept Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square.

"If we want greater confidence in our elections, and 75% of Senate Republicans agree with me, is that we do have to look at election integrity and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections," said Paul on Sunday.

Dean said she expects the Senate trial to begin two weeks from Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentdonald trumpriotprotestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Giuliani to claim voter fraud in Trump's impeachment defense
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 family members found dead inside Chester County home
AccuWeather: Cold Again Overnight
3 shot in SW Philly; 18-year-old shot on SEPTA platform Sunday
Chiefs to face Brady, Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Hundreds of first responders get COVID vaccine in Montgomery County
Show More
Eagles officially name Nick Sirianni as new head coach
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
2 men killed in shooting during South Jersey house party
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
More TOP STORIES News