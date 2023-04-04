Local experts react to indictment of fmr. President Donald Trump

After President Donald Trump appeared in criminal court in New York Tuesday afternoon, the public got to read the charges against him.

Temple University law professor Craig Green read through the documents moments after they were made public.

"It recites over and over again that this is a felony fraud to protect the commission of another crime and then it lists like a check number or an invoice number - when the actual document was defrauded in order to do this thing," said Green.

He added the details of the charges weren't a big surprise.

"It all surrounds a broad scheme to hush money for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, which operated through former President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen," said Green.

According to the Manhattan district attorney, Trump repeatedly falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from voters during the 2016 election.

Now the 2024 presidential election looms with an indicted candidate.

Ben Dworkin, director of Rowan University's Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship, says this case could very well last through the election.

"What we know from Donald Trump's past actions when he's been charged with crimes, that he delays. When he's been sued, it's about delay. Deny and delay," said Dworkin.

He also says the charges against him will likely become a part of Trump's campaign.

"He plays the victim. You know: 'They're not just coming after me, they're coming after you, my supporters.' And this has rallied people to his side," said Dworkin. "This is something I think we expect to see."

As for how all this will affect Republican voters in primaries one year from now, Dworkin says it's far too early to say.