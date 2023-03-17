WATCH LIVE

POLITICS

Trump lawyer ordered to testify in classified documents case in landmark ruling, sources say

Evan Corcoran has been ordered to testify, piercing attorney-client privilege.

By Katherine Faulders and John Santucci
Friday, March 17, 2023
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret.

A federal judge has ruled that a lawyer for former President Donald Trump must provide additional testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors asked Judge Beryl Howell last month to pierce attorney-client privilege and compel Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to appear before a grand jury, sources previously told ABC News.

A Trump spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

