'He must comply with conditions of release': Judge hears arguments on proposed Trump gag order in DC

The federal judge in former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., told defense attorneys that Trump "must comply with the conditions of his release" on bail as arguments got underway Monday in a hearing on the government's request for a limited gag order.

Special counsel Jack Smith's team is urging U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose restrictions on Trump in order to protect potential jurors, citing the former president's conduct on social media regarding people involved in his various legal battles.

Trump in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called "fake electors," using the Justice Department to conduct "sham election crime investigations," trying to enlist the vice president to "alter the election results," and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged -- all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Judge Chutkan began the hearing by reviewing the existing pretrial release conditions for Trump -- which he previously signed -- that prohibit him from discussing facts of the case with potential witnesses, or violating state and federal laws, including a law that prohibits criminal defendants from intimidating witnesses.

After Trump attorney John Lauro began his remarks by accusing the government of mounting a political operation to silence Trump as he runs for president in 2024, the judge said, "Let me stop you right there, Mr. Lauro."

"Mr. Trump is a criminal defendant. He's facing four felony charges," she said. "He must comply with conditions of release. He does not have the right to say and do exactly as he pleases."

Lauro pushed back against the proposed order, saying Trump's statements and posts are about "news of the day" and about issues related to his campaign.

"I understand you have a message you want to get out," Chutkan said in a later exchange.

Lauro continued to press forward, arguing that President Joe Biden would not be barred under such an order to speak publicly about the case.

" [ Biden ] is not a party to this case," Chutkan said. "He's not subject to conditions of release."

She later added, "Politics stops at this courthouse door."

Chutkan also questioned the special counsel's office on what punishments should be in place should Trump violate any order, should she impose one. Prosecutor Molly Gaston answered that penalties could include home detention, financial penalties, an admonishment from Judge Chutkan herself or even a reconsideration of his pretrial release.

Lauro responded that enforcement of the order would be "impossible."

He also argued Trump has not, to date, violated his conditions of release as previously imposed by the court.

"There's been no threats, no accusations against any witnesses," Lauro said.

In a court filing last week, Smith's team specifically cited Trump's post about a law clerk in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, which prompted the judge in that case to issue an oral order restricting all parties from speaking publicly about his court staff.

"There are other good reasons in this case for the Court to impose these restrictions and enforce this District's standard prohibition against publicizing jurors' identities," Smith's team said in its filing. "Chief among them is the defendant's continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings."

Trump's attorneys have vehemently opposed the gag order request in court filings, calling it an affront to Trump's First Amendment rights and accusing Smith's team of having political motivations due to Trump's strong standing in the 2024 presidential race.

"Like his previous public disinformation campaign regarding the 2020 presidential election, the defendant's recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution -- the judicial system -- and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals -- the Court, the jury pool, witnesses, and prosecutors," the special counsel said in a filing last month.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin in March.