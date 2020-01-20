Sports

'That's my coach': McNabb congratulates Andy Reid on first Super Bowl appearance in 15 years

Photos: AP IMAGES

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was overjoyed after his former coach Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

"So happy for the guy. Best I ever had as a coach. That's my coach congratulations Andy Reid," said McNabb in a tweet after the win.



Reid and the Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 to advance to the Super Bowl.

It's the Chiefs' first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, and Reid's first since he joined McNabb and the Eagles on Feb. 6, 2005 when they lost to the New England Patriots.

"I'm proud of our guys. They were on a mission to take care of that. For them to be able to do that, my hat goes off to them," said Reid after Sunday's game.
