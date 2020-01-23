u.s. & world

Doomsday Clock reset to 100 seconds to midnight for 2020

WASHINGTON -- The Doomsday Clock was reset to 100 seconds to midnight, meaning the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists does not think the world is a safer place in 2020.

This is the closest the clock has ever been to the apocalyptic midnight, "largely because of worldwide governmental dysfunction in dealing with global threats."

The 2020 clock is 20 seconds closer to midnight than it was in 2019, when its minute hand sat at two minutes to doom.

The Bulletin said it designed the metaphorical clock in 1946 to show the public how close humanity is to destroying the world. The closer the minute hand is set to midnight, the closer life on Earth is to its ultimate demise.

A board of scientists and other experts meets twice a year to discuss world events and reset the clock as necessary.

At first, the Cold War's nuclear arms race had the most influence on the clock's positioning, but now climate change has just as much (if not more) sway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.nuclear weaponsrussiau.s. & worldnorth koreaclimate changescience
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News