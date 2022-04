PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect in an apparent double homicide in Logan.Police were called Saturday afternoon to a home on the 4600 block of North Broad Street for a shooting.Officials say once police arrived, they found an adult male shot dead inside the residence.A short time later, an adult female was also found shot dead, according to police.Authorities believe the woman may have been dead before Saturday.Anyone with information surrounding this incident is asked to contact police.