CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting.
They say two people were shot on Carla's Lane, near West 9th Street at around 2 a.m.
Officers tell Action News the victims were sitting in a car when they were hit.
One was shot in the head, and is in critical condition.
There's no word on the second victim's condition.
2 hospitalized following double shooting in Chester
