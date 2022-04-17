2 hospitalized following double shooting in Chester

double shooting

Officers tell Action News the victims were sitting in a car when they were hit.
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting.

They say two people were shot on Carla's Lane, near West 9th Street at around 2 a.m.

Officers tell Action News the victims were sitting in a car when they were hit.

One was shot in the head, and is in critical condition.

There's no word on the second victim's condition.
