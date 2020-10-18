Double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in the 35th District Saturday.The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Hutchinson Street.Police said one man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and was later pronounced dead.Another male victim was also shot multiple times throughout his body.He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and is listed in critical condition.Investigators said no weapons have been recovered.There is no word on any arrests at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.