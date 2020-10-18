Double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition in Logan

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in the 35th District Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Hutchinson Street.

Police said one man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

Another male victim was also shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said no weapons have been recovered.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured battling row house fire
Police search for woman missing since Thursday
Pennsylvania reports 2nd-highest COVID-19 total of pandemic
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, A Warmer Stretch Starts Monday
Man shot, killed in the city's Cedarbrook section: Police
Driver killed in rollover crash on Route 73
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Show More
Will Smith homers off Will Smith in NLCS Game 5
Fmr. President Obama to campaign for Biden in Philly
City leaders push to get people registered to vote
Wilmington woman teaches I.T. to help change lives
Police investigate 2 shootings, 1 deadly, in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News