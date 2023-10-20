1 man dead, 1 injured after double shooting erupts in Gloucester County

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. There is no word yet on whether any arrests were made.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a double shooting took place in Gloucester County on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the 100 block of Academy Street in Glassboro, New Jersey just after 1 p.m.

Police say two men were shot during the incident.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. There is no word yet on whether any arrests were made.