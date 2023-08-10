2 men fatally shot at North Philadelphia restaurant

Two men were killed in a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were killed in a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Tioga Street.

Officers said the two men were at the Jade Palace Chinese takeout restaurant when someone fired shots through the open doorway.

The victims were both in their 40s.

No arrests have been made and officials are working to find a motive in the deadly shooting.

