Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves two men wounded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that has left two men wounded late Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North 9th Street.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the face.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Investigators are questioning the driver who took the victims to two different hospitals.

Officers found 20 spent shell casings from two separate guns at the scene.

Police said three cars on the block were also shot up.

No arrests have been made at this time.
