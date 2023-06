Meteorologist Chris Sowers made a stop at Brant Beach on Long Beach Island and has more on all the fun events happening this weekend.

Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

down at the shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The rain is definitely putting a damper on the first official weekend of summer at the shore.

But there are still plenty of events set to take place.

Meteorologist Chris Sowers made a stop at Brant Beach on Long Beach Island and has more on all the fun events happening this weekend.