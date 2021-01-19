Pizza Anyone? New Philadelphia spots put new spins on pizza

Four new spots have opened recently offering takeout and delivery options, each with its own spin on the menu.
Pizza in Style has created its own special dough using imported flour from Italy and different takes on toppings.
Eeva is an extension of coffee roaster Reanimator's Kensington space. The wood-fired oven is used to cook the pizza and create a warm all-day space for the neighborhood.
Benny Casanova's is the brainchild of celebrity chef Franklin Becker, featuring Sicilian style pizza and arancini.
Down North is part pizza, part mission-based restaurant. Chef Kurt Evans has focused the restaurant on Detroit style pizza and hiring employees who have been formerly incarcerated.
Known as a "chef-tivist" Kurt hopes his new space will be a turning point in the fight against recidivism.
Down North Pizza | Instagram
2804 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Pizza In Style | Facebook | Instagram
1735 Market Street Concourse level, Market Street Entrance, Philadelphia, PA 19103
eeva | Facebook | Instagram
310 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Benny Casanova's | Facebook | Instagram
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104