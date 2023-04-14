Summer-like weather draws crowds to New Jersey beaches; shore businesses ready to hire

The hot sun and beautiful breeze lured ocean lovers down the shore for an early day trip.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's only April, but Jersey beaches had June-like crowds on Thursday.

"We saw the weather and said 'The first day we can sit on the beach, we're taking a day and we're going to the beach,'" said Mary Vogt of Fairless Hills, Pa.

It was a gorgeous preview of what's to come this summer: playing catch, digging holes, and strolling on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

Shops like the Polish Water Ice Stand are now open for business.

"People come down from Bucks, Montgomery County, North Jersey, and this is a great place to come," said the owner, John Viehweger

He's hoping to hire more summer staff in the coming months.

"This location, we still need people. I think they usually start rolling in within the next month," said Viehweger.

International students have also played a big role in filling seasonal jobs at the Jersey Shore.

Last year, just under 5,000 summer work visas were issued in New Jersey, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

In Wildwood, Morey's Piers is getting ready to open in less than a month.

They're also looking to hire about 800 people.

"We're looking for ride operation, admissions, lifeguards, game operators as well," said Will Morey, Jr., director of waterpark operations. "You get a free season pass, discounts on food, flexible hours and you get to meet a lot of people."

Morey's says it's been raising wages over the past few years to keep up with inflation and offering bonuses to stay competitive and keep all those workers.

Rides open on May 5, and the water park opens on June 3.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at Morey's can inquire here.